Haryana assembly elections: BJP to showcase Modi rule and nationalism for votes

The BJP is set to cash in on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens for retaining power in Haryana.

Published: 09th October 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi addressing a rally. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The BJP is set to cash in on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens for retaining power in Haryana.

At the same time, it will be banking on the clean image of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as well.

On the other hand, the opposition — the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal and the Jannayak Janta Party — are harping on issues such as economic slowdown, rural distress, unemployment, job cuts, and rising food prices.

Given that Haryana has a significant population with links to the armed forces, the BJP  will be banking on nationalism to woo the voters.

The decision was taken after internal surveys showed that what happens at the India-Pakistan border resonates deeply with local voters, said sources in the party.

Besides this card, the ruling party will harp on corruption and dynastic politics of the opposition parties.

The party will be seeking votes in the name of Khattar, the face of the campaign, as it claims that there has been no scam under his rule in Haryana in last five years.

Last but not least, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the saffron party’s trump card. 

The ruling party is appealing to the voters that their interests are best protected with the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and a Khattar government in the state. 

