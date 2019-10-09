Home Minister Amit Shah hits out at Congress over 'shastra pooja'

Home Nation

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that at the time of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, he has gone off on holiday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at the Congress for mocking the 'shastra pooja' for the first Rafale jet received by India on Tuesday, National Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the sole purpose of the grand old party was to oppose the saffron party, they should know which issues to ridicule.

Addressing an election rally in Kaithal, Shah said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shastra pooja’ in France yesterday as per Indian traditions and it seems the Congress does not like it. Is 'Shashtra Pooja' not performed on Vijayadashami?

They should think what needs to be criticised and what not. Congress people felt bad about this too. As yesterday was Vijayadashami, marking the victory of good over evil. I want to congratulate the prime minister and the defence minister on Rafale."

Singing praises of PM Modi for putting India high on global map at the recent 'Howdy Modi' rally that he addressed with US President Donald Trump, Shah again hitting at the congress said, "Everyone was impressed by the event at Huston, even Donald Trump was surprised on the massive turnout at the rally. But obviously, Randeep Surjewala of Congress could not digest it."

Drawing parallels to this, he added, "No one ever realised Manmohan Singh's presence abroad because he used to read a few lines that Sonia Gandhi used to write for him."

Taking a dig on Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "At the time of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi has gone off on a holiday."

He said there was a feeling among people in the country that Jammu and Kashmir was not fully integrated into the Indian Union with Articles 370 and 35A acting as stumbling blocks.

Over Congress party’s opposition to the scrapping of Article 370, "Removing Article 370 was never about politics it was about the country’s security but Congress voted against it. Rahul Gandhi opposed removal of Artilce 370 he should clarify his stand," said Shah.

He said, "Our soldiers carried out a surgical strike in Balakot and terrorists based in Pakistan and came back without a single of our Jawan being hurt. They took revenge for those soldiers who had sacrificed their lives."

