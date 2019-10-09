Illegal firecrackers worth Rs one crore seized in Ghaziabad

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Police have busted illegal firecracker manufacturing units in Farukh Nagar and seized firecrackers worth Rs 1 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Loni District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shanker Pandey said police raided 15 firecracker manufacturing units and three godowns.

During the raid, police seized a huge cache of explosives, he said.

A case was registered against nine people, Mustafa, Ikram, Haneef, Aahir Malik, Shushil Tyagi, Islam, Aarif, Suleman, and Hashim, under relevant sections of the IPC at Loni police station, he said.