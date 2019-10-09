Home Nation

Kamal Nath’s mega road-show in by-poll bound Jhabua as Congress seeks historic win

A day after Navratra-Dussehra festivities ended, Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath embarked on a road-show from Gopalpura airstrip to Kalyanpura area of Jhabua district.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With an eye on regaining Congress’s lost citadel, Jhabua assembly seat, from the BJP by a big margin, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath embarked on a mega 18-km roadshow in Jhabua town on Wednesday.

A day after Navratra-Dussehra festivities ended, Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath embarked on a road-show from Gopalpura airstrip to Kalyanpura area of Jhabua district.

It was the second road-show by CM Kamal Nath within nine days in the assembly constituency where by-election is slated on October 21. Prior to this, Nath had embarked on a road-show in the constituency on September 30 during the nomination filing process of Congress candidate and ex-union Kantilal Bhuria.

ALSO READ | Kamal Nath government's move to hold indirect mayoral poll in MP hits a roadblock

The road-show ended with an election rally in Kalyanpura, where the CM and state Congress chief sprung a surprise on the saffron party by welcoming 100 BJP workers into the Congress fold.

He had a meeting behind the rally’s stage with key ministers of the state, including Surendra Singh Baghel and PC Sharma about the poll strategy and execution on ground.

Addressing the public meeting, the CM said that in the eight-months of Congress regime, work done can be seen by all, particularly the works done for tribals and farmers.

“I promise you that we’ll give in 15 months to you a much better MP which the BJP regime failed to give in 15 years,” said Nath, while soliciting support of the electorate in his and Congress party’s name.

“I’ll write a new history for Jhabua, but before this people of Jhabua should create a history by making the Congress candidate winner by huge margin,” said Nath.

The rival BJP, meanwhile, acted against rebel candidate Kalyan Singh Damor, expelling him from the party for not withdrawing from electoral fray. Damor who was a contender for BJP ticket was also the state convener of BJP’s Swachhta program. He is still in the poll fray as independent.

Importantly, the BJP which is fighting dissidence from Damor, had won last two polls (2013 and 2018) against Congress largely due to presence of rebel Congress candidates in the fray. The young BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, (who has been fielded against the old warhorse Kantilal Bhuria), too had contested the 2008 elections from the same Jhabua seat as an independent candidate.  

The Congress is particularly focusing on Jhabua by-election as a win there would take it just one seat short of simple majority of 116 seats in Vidhan Sabha, reducing its dependence on seven allies (independents, BSP and SP MLAs).  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jhabua Kamal Nath Congress Party Madhya Pradesh Bypolls
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp