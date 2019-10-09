Home Nation

Lifting of advisory on tourists half-hearted initiative: National Conference

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday directed lifting of an over two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the Valley due to 'terror threat'.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

On August 5, the Centre had revoked the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Describing the lifting of an advisory which had dissuaded tourists from visiting Kashmir valley as "half hearted initiative", the National Conference on Tuesday asked how can holiday makers venture into the Valley, reeling under a communication blockade and breakdown of economic activity.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday directed lifting of an over two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the Valley due to "terror threat".

The governor directed the withdrawal of the advisory with effect from October 10.

The advisory was issued on August 2, days before the issuance of the presidential order revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, negating the Article 370 of the Constitution.

"How can tourists venture out to the Valley where they will remain cut off from their families and the rest of the world in absence of mobile telephony and internet -- the basic modes of modern day communication?" asked an NC spokesperson in a statement.

He said the deprivation of telecommunication facilities has caused enormous difficulties to the Valley residents, who feel like having been pushed to the "stone age".

"The closure of business establishments and breakdown of economic activity in Kashmir will come in the way of restoration of normalcy, as the people are feeling insecure," he said.

"The sense of insecurity has hugely jeopardised the academics from primary to higher education level," he added.

The spokesperson urged the state administration to "take earnest measures to instil a sense of confidence and security among people", which could have encouraged parents to send their wards to educational institutions and those connected with trade and commerce resume their economic activities.

"Apart from providing some sort of respite to the locals, such initiatives would go a long way in the restoration of tourism, the mainstay of people directly and indirectly," he said.

The spokesman also lashed out at the PDP for its "uncalled for and mischievous observations" about the meeting of a Jammu delegation with party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, saying they cannot hoodwink public opinion.

Reacting to the NC leaders meeting with their detained party chief, some PDP leaders had reportedly insinuated that the meeting was a trap by the government.

"Apart from caring about the welfare of the Valley people as a whole and the detained leadership in general, the Jammu based National Conference leaders will remain with the people of Kashmir solidly and firmly," he said.

He said the Jammu leadership has firmly expressed solidarity with the high command at this crucial juncture of history and will work to promote the party's political philosophy of strengthening brotherhood, amity and inclusiveness.

Meanwhile, differences within the PDP camp over the issue of meeting their detained leader Mehbooba Mufti surfaced on Tuesday.

The party had announced on Sunday that a delegation would be visiting the detained party president, but they later deferred the visit without citing any reason.

Some PDP leaders in Jammu raised their objection over the proposed visit and said it is a trap by the government to portray that everything is normal and people are meeting Abdullah and Mehbooba.

"There will be nothing except a photo session when Farooq Abdullah waived hands during a visit by his party's delegation from Jammu (on Sunday)," a PDP leader had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Conference Article 370
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp