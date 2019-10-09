Now, activists see red over green crackers as Diwali looms

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after the central government launched green crackers to check pollution levels post Diwali, experts point out that these are not completely environment-friendly as they simply exude 30 per cent less emission compared to traditional crackers.

Experts suggested that people should avoid them keeping in mind the toxic pollutants they emit.

What is worrying many is that compared to 2018, when there was a ban on traditional crackers following the Supreme Court order, pollution levels could spike post-Diwali this year owing to people shifting to green crackers.

“These crackers will have some emissions and keeping in mind the quantum of crackers, pollution levels post Diwali is expected to increase. The government should have ensured some kind of rationing/limiting of crackers per family/person or there should be community firecrackers to limit their usage,” said Vivek Chattopadhyay, programme manager of the air pollution unit at Centre for Science and Environment.

He said green crackers should not be perceived as eco-friendly as pollutants, such as particulate matter 2.5 will impact health and the environment.

Environmentalist Vikrant Tongad welcomed the initiative but said people should avoid them keeping in mind pollution levels in the city.

“We are telling people not to use them. They should also know that the Supreme Court guidelines restrict the use of any kind of crackers between 8-10 pm,” said Tongad.

While experts raised doubts over these crackers, the Sivakasi-based Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA) said they are working on cutting down emission by 50 per cent in green crackers but commercialization will take some more time.