Punjab Police team attacked by drug peddlers in Haryana, six injured, one in serious condition

CHANDIGARH: Six policemen have been injured as drug peddlers attacked a Punjab Police team which raided Desu Yodha village in Sirsa district of neighbouring Haryana to arrest two drug smugglers on Wednesday morning.

Eight days back a Special Task Force (STF) personnel was shot dead by drug smugglers during an operation in Jandiala village of Amritsar district.

Police sources said that based on a tip-off, a seven-member CIA team including a woman personnel, raided Desu Yodha village in Sirsa district of Haryana to arrest two drug smugglers.

They chased the smugglers inside the village where the policemen exchanged heated arguments with the villagers, after which, they were allegedly attacked by forty-odd villagers and drug smugglers. They also allegedly snatched their weapons and opened fire at them.

Six policemen were injured in the attack and one of them is in a serious state after suffering a gunshot injury.

The injured police personnel were rushed to Max Hospital in Bathinda and have been admitted. The vehicles of the police were also damaged by the drug smugglers, as dozens of rounds were fired.

Villagers tell a different story

Meanwhile, the villagers whose houses were raided by the police have a different story to tell as they alleged that the police opened fire first which killed a family member.

They allege that the police personnel shot himself in order to blame the family for firing first.

Confirming that the police team was attacked, Senior Superintendent of Police of Bathinda Nanak Singh said the injured policemen including one who has a gunshot injury have been admitted to hospitals in Bathinda and Dabwali.

Earlier about a week ago, Gurdeep Singh, constable with the STF, who posed as a customer who contacted peddlers in Jandiala village near Amritsar was shot dead by the peddlers.