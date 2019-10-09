This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: This police station in Chhattisgarh will be seen working on the simple practices - Be humane, help others and give more than what is expected.

The generosity in approach and greater people's connectedness are likely to dent the assumed impression of a thana, usually drawn from the public opinion about the police being seen as "discourteous and alienated" to visitors.



A reception desk right at the entrance of the state's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur, will greet anyone visiting with 'How can I help you'.

The pattern is no less than a corporate-style functioning. The visitors will be promptly heard by the policemen with a genuine smile on duty.



Inaugurated by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, the police station built at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore has high-tech building with cafeteria and restrooms. The corporate style investigation room with each officer allotted specific office cubicle to concentrate on performing their given tasks with a front desk area in each set-up.



The building has a comforting cell for distressed women visiting with grievances, a juvenile wing for crimes committed by young adolescents.

"Such model hi-tech police station is one of its kind in the country. It has been constructed under the smart city police modernisation", claimed the chief minister.



"In a double-storied building, there are separate rooms for the sufferer (victim) or complainants, an officer lounge, couple of conference halls and a separate common room for the women police personnel. In future the modern conference hall will be used to promote positive police-public interactions through community-oriented policing", said Arif H Shaikh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.

The police station with a separate male and female lock-up, is entirely covered by closed-circuit security camera. Every visitor will be served with glass of water, have access to clean toilets and parking facilities.



The defined roles of the station house officer and the staff in the model police station are also aimed to boost their morale and further create a positive impact on other's lives everyday, the SSP added.