Home Nation

This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'

The building has a comforting cell for distressed women visiting with grievances, a juvenile wing for crimes committed by young adolescents.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur.

Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: This police station in Chhattisgarh will be seen working on the simple practices - Be humane, help others and give more than what is expected.

The generosity in approach and greater people's connectedness are likely to dent the assumed impression of a thana, usually drawn from the public opinion about the police being seen as "discourteous and alienated" to visitors.

A reception desk right at the entrance of the state's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur, will greet anyone visiting with 'How can I help you'.

The pattern is no less than a corporate-style functioning. The visitors will be promptly heard by the policemen with a genuine smile on duty.

Inaugurated by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, the police station built at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore has high-tech building with cafeteria and restrooms. The corporate style investigation room with each officer allotted specific office cubicle to concentrate on performing their given tasks with a front desk area in each set-up.

The building has a comforting cell for distressed women visiting with grievances, a juvenile wing for crimes committed by young adolescents.

"Such model hi-tech police station is one of its kind in the country. It has been constructed under the smart city police modernisation", claimed the chief minister.

"In a double-storied building, there are separate rooms for the sufferer (victim) or complainants, an officer lounge, couple of conference halls and a separate common room for the women police personnel. In future the modern conference hall will be used to promote positive police-public interactions through community-oriented policing", said Arif H Shaikh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.

The police station with a separate male and female lock-up, is entirely covered by closed-circuit security camera. Every visitor will be served with glass of water, have access to clean toilets and parking facilities.

The defined roles of the station house officer and the staff in the model police station are also aimed to boost their morale and further create a positive impact on other's lives everyday, the SSP added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Police
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp