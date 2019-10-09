Three children dead as boat capsizes in Bengal's Malda

By PTI

MALDA: Three children drowned when a country boat ferrying them capsized at Chakbahadur area in Malda district of West Bengal, a district official said.

The children were going to a neighbouring village from Chakbahadur to watch idol immersion when the accident took place on Tuesday evening, Additional District Magistrate of Malda, Arnab Chatterjee, said.

Block Development Officer of Kaliachak Block 3, Gautam Dutta, said that the water of the Ganga which was in spate had inundated the village, located close to Farkaka, and the spot where the boat had capsized was under 5-6 feet water, While three women swam to safety, the children who were 6, 9 and 11 years old respectively drowned.

Two of the deceased were siblings.

Their bodies were later fished out from the water.

Nine persons had died in another incident of boat capsize in Mahananda river bordering Malda district and Katihar district of Bihar on October 3.

The incident happened when over 80 people were being ferried across the river.