Two Lakshar militants killed in Awantipora area of south Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the fifth encounter in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, two local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Awantipora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Awantipora A civilian was also injured in the gunfight.

A police official said Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police; CRPF and army men had launched a joint cordon and search operation in Kaivan area of Awantipora in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

The official said as security personnel were conducting searches in the area, they came under heavy gunfire from militants hiding in the besieged area.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, two Lashkar militants were killed.