UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch campaign blitzkrieg in Maharashtra, Haryana from October 9

LUCKNOW: With voting day approaching fast in poll-bound Haryana, Maharashtra and also 11 assembly seats of UP, CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to give a hard push to the BJP prospects by holding a whirlwind poll campaign tours from Thursday onwards.

CM Yogi remains in high demand by the BJP leaders of other states as he is believed to represent the hardcore Hindutva sentiment and has a considerable following among the believers of Nath sect to which he belongs by virtue of being the Mahant of Gorakshdham peeth.

As per party sources, the CM is expected to address 11 public meetings in the next three-four days. He is expected to be in Maharashtra on Thursday followed by Haryana on Friday and Saturday. Again he will campaign in Maharashtra on Sunday and the next Monday.

As Maharashtra has a respectable chunk of the population belonging to Bihar and eastern UP, Yogi Aditynath is believed to have much traction among them due to his Gorakhpur connection.

"His UP campaign will be given final shape after his Haryana and Maharashtra tours are over," said a party functionary.

From October 15 to 18, the CM is expected to address at least 4-5 rallies a day across the bypoll bound assembly constituencies across UP.

"He may address voters in Govindnagar, Manikpur, Lucknow Cantt and Pratapgarh on October 15. Zaidpur, Jalalpur, Balha and Ghosi will be covered on October 16.

He will campaign in Gangoh, Iglas and Rampur, all in western UP, on October 18, the last day of the campaign. BJP, in fact, is not leaving any stone unturned to retain the nine seats it had prior to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It is also looking to snatch a few from opposition's kitty. However, only two seats -- Rampur and Jalalpur-- were with SP and BSP respectively. Both got vacant as the parties' sitting MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

However, the BJP had set up a 5-member panel in each assembly constituency going for voting on October 21. This was done much in advance as part of the party's preparations for the state by-poll. The panel comprises the local MP, party's district unit chief, a person from the organisation, a minister in-charge and vistaraks.

The panel has the mandate to organise meetings with the people and collect their feedback.

BJP is cautious enough and striving hard to get as many seats as possible, especially, after the by-poll debacle of 2018 when it had lost its bastions in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana.

But this time, the path seems easier for the saffron camp as the opposition is fractured, unlike last time when BSP had extended support to SP candidate at the last moment to ensure BJP's defeat and it worked.