Zomato delivery boy walks off with customer's pet dog in Pune

The owner of the pet dog took to Twitter alleging that a Zomato delivery boy had taken it away. She also claimed that the police refused to register a complaint.

Published: 09th October 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 01:28 PM

The pet dog was allegedly abducted by the delivery executive

The pet dog was allegedly abducted by the delivery executive (Photo| Twitter/ @Vandy4PM)

By ANI

PUNE: Usually online food delivery executives deliver food to homes or offices but a Pune couple to their horror found that one such deliveryman walked off with their beagle! Vandana Shah took to Twitter to post about the bizarre incident, which she said happened on Monday around noon when she found that her dog 'Dottu' went missing from Karve Road.

According to CCTV footage, Dottu was last seen playing and roaming inside the premises of the woman's home cum-factory complex premises before going missing.

After he remained untraceable for many hours, the worried couple, says Shah, started searching for their pet in their neighbourhood but failed to trace him. They also approached the police, who assured them about looking into the matter. Meanwhile, Shah said that on enquiring from a few food delivery guys at an eatery near their home, one of them recognised the dog and said it was taken away by his colleague.

Shah also got hold of a picture of her dog with a man, who turned out to be a food delivery boy of Zomato, identified as Tushar. "We took his contact number and asked him about Dottu. Tushar confessed to having picked him up but when we asked him to return the dog he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village," she said.

"We also offered him money in exchange for our beagle but he kept on giving us evasive answers and for the last few hours he has switched off his cellphone", said Shah. Shah reached out to Zomato seeking their help stating that her dog was kidnapped by Tushar on October 7.

"That's totally not acceptable. Please help us with your contact details or the order details via DM and someone from our team will reach out to you at the earliest," Zomato quickly responded on the microblogging site. Shah and her husband also claimed that while they were assured of help by police yesterday, the police refused to register a complaint.

TAGS
Pune dognapping Zomato Zomato deliveryman Zomato dog kidnap Pune dog kidnapped
