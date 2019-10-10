Home Nation

Army Aviation Corps presented with prestigious President’s colours

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the prestigious President’s Colours to the Army Aviation Corps at a grand ceremony at Deolali near Nashik on Thursday.

“The Indian Army and the nation are proud of you,” President Kovind told the Corps members during his address on the occasion.

Presentation of the President’s Colours is an acknowledgement of the meritorious service rendered by the Army Aviation Corps over the years.

The Corps has proved their mettle and lived up to the motto of ‘Swift and Sure’ and made their presence felt from the highest battlefield of Siachen Glacier to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The Army Aviation Corps has been conferred with two Maha Vir Chakra, 16 Vir Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakra, 115 Sena Medals and 45 Mention in Despatches.

President Kovind also inaugurated the Rudranaad Museum at the School of Artillery in Deolali. The artillery regimental museum displays vintage war machines, historical information and artifacts.

The biggest of such museums has a lot of army tanks and guns, radar systems and aeroplanes on displayed in open. It also has several halls wherein historical information is on display.

Kovind will visit Shri Mahaveer Jain Aradhna Kendra in Koba, Gujarat. He is also expected to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hira Ba during the visit, officials here have said.

