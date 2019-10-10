Chinmayanand case: Shahjahanapur court dismisses bail plea of two extortion accused

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The district and sessions judge of Shahjahanpur, on Thursday, dismissed the bail plea of two of the four accused of Rs 5 crore extortion bid against former Union minister Chinmayanand who is also in jail after being charged with rape and harassment of a law student of a college run by his Mumukshu Ashram.



The accuser of rape and harassment is also in jail in connection with the extortion case along with three of her friends. The district judge Rambabu Sharma dismissed the bail plea of Sachin Sengar and Vikram Singh in the extortion case.



However, judge Sharma posted the plea of another extortion case accused Sanjay Singh for hearing on October 15.



According to Pramod Tiwari, the lawyer for all three extortion case accused, Sanjay Singh, Sachin and Vikram, had applied for bail in district court of Judge Babu Ram Sharma on Thursday. However, even before the hearing, Sanjay Singh withdrew his application. Consequently, the judge posted Sanjay Singh’s bail plea hearing for October 15.



Advocate Tiwari said that Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh and public prosecutor opposed the bail plea strongly. As a result, the application of two accused was dismissed.



“Now Sachin and Vikram will move High Court to seek bail in extortion case,” said lawyer Tiwari.



Earlier, on Wednesday, all the accused, Chinmayanand in rape and harassment case and other four extortion case accused including rape accuser law student were brought to Lucknow FSL by the SIT for their voice sample tests.



The SIT had taken all on remand for voice sample testing in order to corroborate the evidence it had in the form of video clips of all the five.