CISF jawan killed as vehicle in former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia's convoy hits truck

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was killed and five others were injured when the cavalcade of former state minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is brother of union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, met with an accident near Moga on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Sources said that the accident took place at 1.30 AM on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday on the Moga-Kotkapura bypass when one of the security vehicle’s in the convoy had a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased was identified as Guddu Kumar. The injured personnel were rushed to the district hospital in Moga. The victims were a part of the security cover of Majithia who was on his way to Muktsar from poll-bound Mullanpur Dakha assembly constituency. They were travelling in a Toyota Innova which was following Majithia who was travelling in an SUV.

The Punjab Police have registered a case against the truck driver and the truck has been impounded.