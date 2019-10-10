Home Nation

Colleges open in Kashmir, government announces exams amid dismal student turnouts

The students in other colleges in Srinagar also visited the campuses to collect the material for semester exams, which are now scheduled to be held from next month.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar Wednesday Oct. 9 2019. | (File | PTI)

Security personnel stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar Wednesday Oct. 9 2019. | (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Sixty-six days after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories by the Centre on August 5, J&K government on Wednesday threw open colleges in Valley but the attendance remained dismal and few students turned up to collect the study material for the exams.

The government, meanwhile, announced that college exams would be held from the last week of October.

An official of Sri Pratap (SP) College in Srinagar said only a handful students turned up.

“They too, however, left after collecting the study material for exams. There was no classwork in the college,” he said.

Paramilitary personnel have set up a bunker near the main gate of the college and security men remained deployed throughout the day. The scene was no different in Government Women’s college, few meters ahead of S P College.

An official deployed at the main gate of the college said some girl students visited the college.

“However, the students stayed away from the classes. Students collected the study material and left,” he said.

The students in other colleges in Srinagar also visited the campuses to collect the material for semester exams, which are now scheduled to be held from next month in view of the prevailing situation in the Valley.

An official spokesman said the college exams would commence from October last week.

He said pending papers of semester-IV 2017 batch students, as well as semester 1 (2019 batch students), shall be conducted from last week of October. The spokesman said all the PG exams of the Cluster University Srinagar shall be conducted in the first week of November.

The principals of all colleges were directed to ensure providing of study material for the uncovered portion of the syllabus to the students by October 15 to enable them to prepare for the forthcoming examinations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Kashmir Security Situation Sri Pratap College Government Women’s college
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp