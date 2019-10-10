Colleges open in Kashmir, government announces exams amid dismal student turnouts

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Sixty-six days after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories by the Centre on August 5, J&K government on Wednesday threw open colleges in Valley but the attendance remained dismal and few students turned up to collect the study material for the exams.

The government, meanwhile, announced that college exams would be held from the last week of October.

An official of Sri Pratap (SP) College in Srinagar said only a handful students turned up.

“They too, however, left after collecting the study material for exams. There was no classwork in the college,” he said.

Paramilitary personnel have set up a bunker near the main gate of the college and security men remained deployed throughout the day. The scene was no different in Government Women’s college, few meters ahead of S P College.

An official deployed at the main gate of the college said some girl students visited the college.

“However, the students stayed away from the classes. Students collected the study material and left,” he said.

The students in other colleges in Srinagar also visited the campuses to collect the material for semester exams, which are now scheduled to be held from next month in view of the prevailing situation in the Valley.

An official spokesman said the college exams would commence from October last week.

He said pending papers of semester-IV 2017 batch students, as well as semester 1 (2019 batch students), shall be conducted from last week of October. The spokesman said all the PG exams of the Cluster University Srinagar shall be conducted in the first week of November.

The principals of all colleges were directed to ensure providing of study material for the uncovered portion of the syllabus to the students by October 15 to enable them to prepare for the forthcoming examinations.