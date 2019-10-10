Home Nation

Congress MLA Aidal Singh’s son booked for attacking cops in Madhya Pradesh

The two Rajasthan police constables identified as Hariom and Vijay Pal were on patrolling duty near the bridge over Chambal River which divides Morena district of MP and Dholpur of Rajasthan.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 10:44 AM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh minister and four-time sitting Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana’s son Banku alias Kaptan Singh Kansana and 13 others have been booked for the alleged kidnapping and attempted killing of two Rajasthan police constables on Rajasthan-MP border.

The cops were kidnapped and taken to a desolate place behind an old temple in MP. They alleged that the armed men spoke to the Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana’s son Banku over phone, who instructed them to assault the cops, and take them to him in Gwalior. The cops were subsequently assaulted with rods and leather belts by the armed men before dumping them in a critical condition in the jungles near the Chambal River.

A case has been registered against 14 persons, under various IPC sections, including Section 307 and investigations are underway. Banku though claimed that he was in no way involved in the incident. 

TAGS
Aidal Singh Kansana Kaptan Singh Kansana Banku Congress
