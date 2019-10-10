Home Nation

Cow vigilante shot at by cow smugglers in Gurugram

According to the police, Mohit's condition is critical but the doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger.

By ANI

GURUGRAM:  A cow vigilante here was shot at by unidentified cattle smugglers, said police.

The injured man has been identified as Mohit alias Monu, a resident of Manesar. He has been admitted in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday. We were informed that a few cow smugglers were carrying cattle in their van and some cow vigilantes followed the van and informed the police about the same. Police also followed the smugglers' van. On the way, the smugglers started throwing the cattle from the van in order to stop the police and vigilantes," said Rajeev Deshwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime), Gurugram.

"The smugglers shot one of the vigilantes, Mohit. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. We have identified five out of six smugglers who managed to escape. Later, their van was recovered from a village," he added.

According to the police, Mohit's condition is critical but the doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger.

