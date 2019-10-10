Home Nation

Delegation of Muslim spiritual leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir

The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, has taken the initiative to send the delegation comprising 18 members that will be led by his son Nasiruddin Chisty.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A delegation of Sufi leaders and spiritual heads of various shrines across the country will visit Jammu and Kashmir between October 12 and 14 to meet the locals and assess the ground situation there.

"Kashmir has been a sufferer of false propaganda which is executed against India from across the border.

I felt the necessity that we should interact with Kashmiri people, particularly youths, and work for prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, the decision to send a delegation to J&K was taken," the Ajmer dargah Deewan said in Ajmer on Thursday.

"We would like to act as a bridge between the Kashmiri (people) and prosperity," he added.

He said that the Union government and other authorities have been informed about the visit of the delegation, which will leave New Delhi on October 12.

The delegation members are from Rajasthan, (Ajmer, Jaipur and Jhunjhjunu), Hyderabad, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar.

Chisty said that the delegation members will be interacting mainly with youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir and will assess the ground reality.

"Our aim is to build trust among youths and other people and to bring them into the mainstream," Chisty said.

Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Muslim delegation visit Kashmir Zainul Abedin Ali Khan
