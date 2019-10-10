Home Nation

Diesel Electric Multiple Unit train chugs off between Dharamnagar-Agartala-Sabroom section

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could prove to be a boost for connectivity and local business, the Indian Railways has flagged off the first-ever Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train service between Dharamnagar-Agartala-Sabroom section.

According to the Northwest Frontier Railway zone, the regular service of the DEMU trains started from October in the Dharmanagar-Agartala-Sabroom and Agartala-Belonia-Sabroom sections. 

DEMU is a multiple-unit train powered by the onboard diesel engines. The DEMU train does not require a separate engine or a locomotive, as the engines are incorporated into one of the carriages.

The local passenger services are ideally suited for DEMU type trains due to their advantages. 

As the DEMU train can operate in both directions, it does not require any reversal at the terminal stations. 

