Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on tour of poll-bound Maharashtra

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began his four-day tour of poll-bound Maharashtra where he will address rallies and interact with BJP workers.

As per the schedule released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant would first visit Kolhapur on Thursday during which he would meet officials of the BJP's young wing.

He would later address a rally in Kolhapur.

On Friday, he would travel to Karad, Satara and Sangli districts where he will interact with local party leaders.

After a likely break on Saturday, he will meet the Goan community at Dadar in Mumbai on Sunday, followed by meetings with party workers in Khar and Vile Parle areas of the metropolis, the CMO said.