Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies in Amravati on Friday

Shah will address a public gathering in Melghat constituency, a tribal belt where the BJP has fielded Ramesh Mavaskar, a fresh fresh, in place of sitting MLA Prabhudas Bhilavekar.

Published: 10th October 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 4th Conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance NEDA in Guwahati Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Electioneering for the eight Assembly seats in Maharashtra's Amravati will gain momentum from Friday when BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address separate rallies in the district located in Vidarbha region.

Shah will address a public gathering in Melghat constituency, a tribal belt where the BJP has fielded Ramesh Mavaskar, a fresh fresh, in place of sitting MLA Prabhudas Bhilavekar.

Mavaskar is pitted against NCP's Kewalram Kale.

Thackeray will address a public meeting at the Dussehra Maidan in Amravati city to campaign for Shiv Sena candidates Preeti Band (Badnera Assembly seat), Rajesh Wankhade (Teosa) and Sunita Fiske (Achalpur).

In Badnera, Preeti Band, the widow of former Sena MLA Sanjay Band, is pitted against two-term Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has the backing of the opposition Congress and NCP.

In Teosa, Wankhade is taking on Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, who is eying a hat-trick.

In Achalpur, Fiske, the local municipal council president, is contesting against three-term Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu.

Polling for the 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Uddhav Thackeray BJP Shiv Sena Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Polls
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp