Home Nation

Mob lynching a reality, a 'new normal', says CPI, hitting out at RSS

Touching on various aspects of Bhagwat's speech, the statement alleged that RSS-BJP "trampled" upon every right of the people won through relentless struggles.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mob lynching is a reality and has become a "new normal", the CPI said Thursday, hitting out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments that the word "lynching" was "alien" to the Indian tradition.

In his Dussehra address in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said isolated incidents of social violence should not be labelled with foreign words, like lynching, to defame the country.

"RSS, instead of condemning the mob lynching, gives a spin saying that lynching is alien concept and a conspiracy to tarnish Hindu culture.

Mob lynching is a reality and has become a new normal. The country knows who are the lynchers," said a statement from the party.

ALSO READ: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Mohan Bhagwat over 'don't use lynching' comment

Touching on various aspects of Bhagwat's speech, the statement alleged that RSS-BJP "trampled" upon every right of the people won through relentless struggles.

The party appealed to all the left, democratic, secular forces to "strike together, while marching separately" and raise their voices against the shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir where people have been allegedly denied even the basic rights and leaders have been held under house arrests.

ALSO READ: Congress attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over statements on lynchings, economy

"The sinister move to consolidate Hindu votes making full use of armed forces' victories, Islamaphobia, etc, have to explained in detail to the masses," the statement said.

The National Executive of the CPI at its last meeting in September called upon all its units to carry out an ideological and political campaign from October 2 to November 7, "to expose the nefarious designs and activities of RSS, BJP and their affiliates."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat CPI RSS
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp