Most delayed monsoon withdrawal in 60 years

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of the country on Oct 9, against the normal date of September 1.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Residents ride a municipality earth-mover through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rain in Patna Monday Sept. 30 2019. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Monsoon broke a six-decade record this year as withdrawal begins on Wednesday after a month-long delay from parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the weather office said, adding it was most delayed withdrawal since 1961.

“The most delayed withdrawal in the past years has been recorded in Oct 1, 1961) followed by Sep 30, 2007,” the weather office said.

It said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest India during the next two days and from the remaining parts of northwest India and adjoining Central India during subsequent 2-3 days.

The country has received 10 per cent excess rainfall this year. Out of 36 meteorological subdivisions, 2 subdivisions received large excess, 10 received excess, 19 subdivisions received normal monsoon rainfall and 5 subdivisions received deficient rainfall. The average rainfall is highest in 25 years.

“In spite of late monsoon onset and large deficient rainfall during June, the seasonal rainfall ended in the above-normal category with 110 per cent of its Long Period Average,” the IMD added.

