Home Nation

Party worker shot at for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Kolkata, claims BJP

TMC leadership denied the allegation as baseless and claimed that the attack was a result of 'infighting within the BJP'.

Published: 10th October 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

A probe has been initiated into the case.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Thursday alleged that one of its workers in South 24 Parganas district was injured after Trinamool Congress activists shot at him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram", a charge denied by the ruling party.

The police said one person, identified as Ramprasad Mandal, was shot in the leg and has been hospitalised.

A probe has been initiated into the case, police said.

BJP sources said the incident happened on Thursday evening when Mandal was sitting at a tea stall in Baruipur, speaking about the achievements of the BJP-led central government and was chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

A scuffle broke out between him and some local TMC activists who asked him to stop chanting "Jai Shri Ram,", the sources said.

"Soon after, TMC activists opened fire and he was hit in his right leg. Party workers and locals then took him to a nearby hospital," a local BJP leader said.

TMC leadership denied the allegation as baseless and claimed that the attack was a result of "infighting within the BJP".

Since the last Lok Sabha polls, in which the saffron party bagged 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, there have been several incidents of BJP workers being attacked at various parts of West Bengal allegedly for chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC West Bengal BJP
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp