Three persons try to break ATM, but fail to steal cash in Maharashtra

Published: 10th October 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

ATM machines. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Three unidentified persons tried to break open an ATM in Maharashtra's Thane city but failed to steal cash from it, police said on Thursday.

According to a police complaint filed by the private bank's security agency, three persons tried to break the automated teller machine (ATM) in Vartak Nagar area and damaged it in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, when they saw some policemen on patrol duty nearby, they fled without being able to steal any cash from the ATM, police inspector R L Jadhav said.

Their act was caught in a CCTV installed at the ATM, he said, adding that the police were examining the footage to nab the culprits.

There was no guard at the ATM at the time of the incident, he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections for house-trespass/house-breaking, theft and mischief, he added.

