Voice notes of Chinmayanand, UP law student taken at Forensic Science Laboratory

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two separate teams of Shahjahanpur police brought former Union minister and rape accused Chinmayanand and the accuser LLM student to Lucknow for taking their voice samples at the Forensic Science Laboratory here on Wednesday.

The voice samples of both Chinmayanand and the LLM student, 23, will be used to corroborate the audio-visual evidence in the case.

Notably, the LLM student is also in jail on judicial remand on charges of a bid of extortion of Rs 5 crore and blackmailing Chinmayanand.

Several video clips were released from both parties on social media to substantiate their respective charges against each other.

Moreover, three friends of the alleged rape victim are also in jail in connection with the extortion case. Their voice samples will also be tested.

According to Shahjahanpur SP Dinesh Tripathi, the voice notes were taken in compliance with the court orders.