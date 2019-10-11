Home Nation

Beed district collector fines himself Rs 5000 for using plastic cup

Pande had called a press conference to give information in the election preparedness of the district administration in his office when he fined his office for the use of plastic cups.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

plastic cup, pollution

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Astikkumar Pande, the district collector of Beed in Marathwada region has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for having tea in a single-use plastic cup.

Pande had called a press conference to give information in the election preparedness of the district administration in his office.

While he was giving information on how his office has ensured a check on the use of plastic in election-related work, one of the journalist raised question over the plastic cups in which tea was being served at the conference.

A farmer who had brought the deposit money a plastic bag was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 recently.

When it was brought to the notice of Pande, he immediately said that he is slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 against himself for use of plastic cups at his office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Astikkumar Pande Plastic ban Plastic fine Beed district collector
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp