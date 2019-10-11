Beed district collector fines himself Rs 5000 for using plastic cup

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Astikkumar Pande, the district collector of Beed in Marathwada region has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for having tea in a single-use plastic cup.

Pande had called a press conference to give information in the election preparedness of the district administration in his office.

While he was giving information on how his office has ensured a check on the use of plastic in election-related work, one of the journalist raised question over the plastic cups in which tea was being served at the conference.

A farmer who had brought the deposit money a plastic bag was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 recently.

When it was brought to the notice of Pande, he immediately said that he is slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 against himself for use of plastic cups at his office.