Beed district collector fines himself Rs 5000 for using plastic cup
Published: 11th October 2019 05:03 PM | Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:03 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Astikkumar Pande, the district collector of Beed in Marathwada region has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for having tea in a single-use plastic cup.
Pande had called a press conference to give information in the election preparedness of the district administration in his office.
While he was giving information on how his office has ensured a check on the use of plastic in election-related work, one of the journalist raised question over the plastic cups in which tea was being served at the conference.
A farmer who had brought the deposit money a plastic bag was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 recently.
When it was brought to the notice of Pande, he immediately said that he is slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 against himself for use of plastic cups at his office.