BJP membership drive to touch 1 crore in West Bengal

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Buoyed by its stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections taking its tally from two to 18, the Bengal BJP is all set to achieve a record membership of one crore in the state during a membership drive initiated four months ago. The saffron camp will also organise a series of programmes and roadshows to showcase how PM Narendra Modi’s government has implemented Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.

The BJP’s Bengal unit will organise processions in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies from October 15-25 to make people aware of Modi’s successful Swachh Bharat mission and his aim of building a corruption-free India.

According to party sources, the target of enrolling 60 lakh new members - set by the central leadership - when the countrywide membership drive began on July 6 was met in August. According to the data released by BJP on August 22, the party had clocked already 77 lakh membership.

Although the drive closed on August 20, it is on in a few states such as West Bengal, which are priorities for the BJP and the exercise will continue till December this year. "According to the latest record, 96 lakh people have applied for membership and more than 90 lakh were enrolled either online or offline. By the beginning of November, we will cross the one crore mark," said Tishar Ghosh, convenor of the BJP’s membership drive.

The party will also launch Gandhi Sankalp programme in the state.