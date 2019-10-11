Home Nation

BJP membership drive to touch 1 crore in West Bengal

According to party sources, the target of enrolling 60 lakh new members - set by the central leadership - when the countrywide membership drive began on July 6 was met in August.

Published: 11th October 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Buoyed by its stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections taking its tally from two to 18, the Bengal BJP is all set to achieve a record membership of one crore in the state during a membership drive initiated four months ago. The saffron camp will also organise a series of programmes and roadshows to showcase how PM Narendra Modi’s government has implemented Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.

The BJP’s Bengal unit will organise processions in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies from October 15-25 to make people aware of Modi’s successful Swachh Bharat mission and his aim of building a corruption-free India.

ALSO READ| West Bengal BJP seeks Puja outreach report on NRC and Citizenship Bill issues

According to party sources, the target of enrolling 60 lakh new members - set by the central leadership - when the countrywide membership drive began on July 6 was met in August. According to the data released by BJP on August 22, the party had clocked already 77 lakh membership.

Although the drive closed on August 20, it is on in a few states such as West Bengal, which are priorities for the BJP and the exercise will continue till December this year. "According to the latest record, 96 lakh people have applied for membership and more than 90 lakh were enrolled either online or offline. By the beginning of November, we will cross the one crore mark," said Tishar Ghosh, convenor of the BJP’s membership drive.

The party will also launch Gandhi Sankalp programme in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP West Bengal BJP WB membership BJP West Bengal procession
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp