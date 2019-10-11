Home Nation

Chandigarh diary: All that is happening in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana

While help will be taken from Vietnamese experts to replant uprooted trees, the Housing Board will soon do a demand survey for a self-financing housing scheme for 492 flats.

Published: 11th October 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 08:06 AM

Chandigarh roads, Trees, Greenery

Picture for representational purpose

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Vietnam experts to help replant uprooted trees

The Chandigarh Administration will take help from the Vietnamese experts to replant uprooted trees. As large-scale replantation drive was successfully in Vietnam in the recent past. On the Dakshin Marg in the Industrial Area, Phase I and II, several mango and kikar trees will be uprooted for the construction of a first flyover. Environmentalists are already opposing the felling of the trees. Around 545 trees coming in the way of the flyover would need to be cut.

Housing demand survey soon

The Chandigarh Housing Board will soon do a demand survey for a self-financing housing scheme for 492 flats of various categories in Sector 53. It will start accepting online applications from October 14 to November 30. The brochure for the demand survey has been uploaded on the CHB website www.chbonline.in yet.

While a three-bedroom (HIG) flat is Rs 1.80 crore and there are 192 of them, two-bedroom (MIG) flat worth Rs 1.47 crore and there are 100 of them, one-bedroom (LIG flat) is Rs 95 lakh and there are 120 of them and two-room (EWS) flat each costing Rs 50 lakh, are proposed to be constructed under the scheme. An individual applying for the scheme under the demand survey will have to deposit up to Rs 10,000.

Industrial area to be renamed as Industrial and Business Park

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to re-name the industrial area as Industrial and Business Park. The department of industries had prepared a draft of the proposal and it is expected to be notified within a week. It was in 2008 this issue of changing the name was raised soon after the conversion policy was announced by the administration as it allowed hotels and malls to be opened in the area. The members of the Industrial Advisory Council had raised the issue regarding a delay in the issuance of the notification at a meeting of the council in August this year.

More food options in city

Facing competition from hotels in the city, the Chandigarh Industrial Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) has roped in online food delivery companies such as Zomato and Swiggy to increase the revenue of the government-run hotel. Now, one can place an order for food from Hotel Park View in Sector 24 on Zomato. Also, the corporation is in the process of introducing a bakery section of Hotel Mount View in Sector 10. The corporation is also tying up with Zomato and Swiggy for more hotels. Also, CITCO has tied-up with Shoutlo for selling buffets at Mount View and Shivalik View hotels.

