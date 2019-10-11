Home Nation

Congress, NCP work for their families, we work for India: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

Addressing a poll rally here in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, the Home Minister lambasted the opposition for opposing scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Published: 11th October 2019 01:22 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 4th Conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance NEDA in Guwahati Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

By PTI

CHIKHLI (MAHARASHTRA): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress and NCP work for their respective families, while the BJP and Shiv Sena have only the country's interest on their mind.

Addressing a poll rally here in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, Shah lambasted the opposition for opposing scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "The people of Maharashtra have a choice to make. The Congress and NCP work for the welfare of their respective families, whereas the BJP and Shiv Sena have only the country's interest in their mind," Shah said.

Aditya Thackeray defends Shiv Sena's stand on Aarey, blames BJP for chopping trees

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first decision after winning a historic mandate for a second term in May was to scrap Articles 370 and 35A, which were impediments in complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India. "No PM ever dared to touch this issue. But, Modiji did it. Today Kashmir is an integral part of the country. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said rivers of blood will flow in the Valley if the decision (scrapping Article 370) was taken and voted against the decision in Parliament. But, not a drop of blood has been shed," the BJP chief said.

Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make their stands clear on Article 370: Shah attacks Opposition

The home minister said for the BJP, the country's security is more important than vote-bank politics. "Why is the opposition asking what is the connection of Article 370 with Maharashtra politics? The entire country wanted Kashmir to be a part of India and Modiji fulfilled that wish," Shah said.

The assembly polls in Maharashtra, which has a 288- member assembly, will take place on October 21. The ruling BJP -Sena is seeking a second term in office.

