From Rasam to Halwa, check out the traditional South Indian spread for Modi, Xi Jinping

'Arachu vitta Sambhar', prepared from grounded lentils, certain spices and coconut to make it that much tastier was touted to be the key attraction in the menu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram on Friday. Express

By PTI

MAMALLAPURAM: A traditional south Indian spread, including the trademark sambhar, was part of the menu for Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping on Friday when the Indian Prime Minister hosted the Chinese President for dinner on their first day of their second informal meet here.

According to available information, the two leaders will be treated to a sumptuous dinner, comprising sambhar, a mouthwatering south Indian recipe made of lentils and also a favourite of Tamils, besides other delicacies.

The meal will include 'thakkali rasam,' made of tomato and 'imli' and 'kadalai (chick pea, generally) korma', besides halwa as the premier dessert.

Further, the Chinese President is also likely to be treated to select non-vegetarian delicacies.

Modi and Xi kicked off their two-day informal summit on Friday, the second one after the Wuhan edition last year, at this coastal town located about 50 km from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

The two leaders had earlier visited three heritage sites housing historical monuments at Arjuna's Penance, Pancha Rathas and the shore temple, all key landmarks of this quaint town.

  • Poda De
    Talking a few words in the local language is one thing to impress people - Dressing like local is a Good Identity - But eating the local fare is the Ultimate - Only PM Modiji can succeed in all these with Perfection !
    13 hours ago reply
