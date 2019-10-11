Home Nation

IRS officer booked for using identity of another person to clear UPSC exam in 2007

The agency has booked Navneet Kumar, a 2007-batch IRS officer of customs and central excise, for submitting fake date of birth and educational certificates to qualify in UPSC.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a case against an Indian Revenue Service officer for allegedly using the identity of another person, five-year junior to him, to appear in the UPSC examination in 2007, officials said on Friday.

The agency has booked Navneet Kumar, a 2007-batch IRS officer of customs and central excise, for submitting fake date of birth and educational certificates to qualify in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, they said.

Kumar is suspected to be Rajesh Kumar Sharma, who became overage for the examination in 2007 and used the identity of the former to qualify the civil services examination, they said.

Born on June 15, 1980, Navneet had passed high school in 1996 and intermediate and graduation in 2003 and 2008 respectively, the agency has alleged.

The agency alleged that Sharma had passed class 10th in 1991 and class 12th in 1993 from CBSE Board in Bettiah.

"When Rajesh Kumar Sharma got over aged for the UPSC exam, he changed identity and obtained certificate in the name of Navneet Kumar keeping the father's name and address the same," the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged.

During the verification exercise, certificates issued by the Deputy Electoral Officer, Bettiah and statements of the village head, former village head and other inhabitants of the village indicated that Navneet Kumar is an adopted identity of Rajesh Kumar Sharma, they said.

The agency found that Kumar has not submitted any date of birth certificate and intermediate examination certificate passed by him in 2003 to the department so far.

The CBI also found that examination board Bihar Vidyalaya Pariksha Samiti did not co-operate in providing the required details of Kumar, they said.

"lt is prima facie criminal act of use of forged documents as genuine, change of identity for cheating in conspiracy with unknown public servants who might have helped in the act getting government job by assuming a new identity to overcome restraint of being overage and against unknown private persons," the CBI has alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRS officer fake certificate UPSC examination
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp