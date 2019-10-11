Home Nation

'Jumlanomics' to blame for failing economy: CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury

Yechury charged that government's policies have burdened the poor and the huge tax cuts and benefits to rich corporates won't work in favour of the lower class.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the government of destroying the economy, the CPM on Friday said "Jumlanomics" was to blame for the current situation countrywide.

Reacting to news reports on failure of government schemes leaving discoms in the red, CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury charged that government's policies have burdened the poor.

"Having destroyed the Indian economy under its watch, the govt gave huge tax cuts and benefits to rich corporates but it wants to burden the poor more. Not just in Kashmir or in Assam, it wants to inflict misery and pain countrywide. "This govt's focus has been on self promotion and helping its crony friends rather than on governance. The chickens are now coming home to roost. What was billed as a reform has actually made things worse for states. Jumlanomics is to blame," he tweeted.

  • Sumit
    Congressnomics is worst. Why do you appease Muslims who are our own?
    11 hours ago reply
