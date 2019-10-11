Maharashtra Congress candidate Anand Gedam booked for abduction

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress candidate from Armori assembly constituency of Gadchiroli district Anand Gedam was booked for the abduction of independent candidate Baggujji Tadam on Thursday. A case is registered and police have said that the investigations are on, police said on Friday.

According to police, an independent candidate from Armori constituency Bagguji Tadam was returning home along with his three associated on Wednesday night when Congress candidate Anand Gedam, his son Lawrence and a few others chased them and abducted them.

Tadam somehow managed to contact his family members on Thursday and told them about his abduction. The family members then approached the police and rescued Tadam. A case was registered against 10 people upon a complaint received from Tadam.

According to complaint filed by Tadam, Congress candidate Gedam himself was involved in the act of abduction.

“I was beaten up by Gedam. He also hurled abuses at me in order to threaten me to withdraw from the fray,” Tadam has said.

Taking cognizance of Tadma’s complaint police filed a complaint against 10 people including Anand Gedam, his son Lawrence and associates Pankaj Tulavi and Jeevan Naat. They have been charged with abduction (IPC 365), wrongful restraint (341), robbery (392), unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147) etc. This is first such case in the political history of Gadchiroli district.

According to sources, Tadam is a former associate of Congress candidate Gedam and had also been a deputy chairperson of the Armori Panchayat Samiti.

He had dissociated himself from Gedam after some personal disputes and filed nomination as an independent candidate against Gedam.

Sensing his candidature might be troublesome, Gedam tried to persuade Tadam to withdraw his nomination. However, Tadam didn’t budge which angered Gedam.

Though a case has been registered no one has been arrested as yet, police have said.