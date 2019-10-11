Home Nation

Maharashtra Congress candidate Anand Gedam booked for abduction

Independent candidate from Armori constituency Bagguji Tadam was returning home along with his three associates on Wednesday night when Congress candidate Anand Gedam and a few others abducted them.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress candidate from Armori assembly constituency of Gadchiroli district Anand Gedam was booked for the abduction of independent candidate Baggujji Tadam on Thursday. A case is registered and police have said that the investigations are on, police said on Friday.

According to police, an independent candidate from Armori constituency Bagguji Tadam was returning home along with his three associated on Wednesday night when Congress candidate Anand Gedam, his son Lawrence and a few others chased them and abducted them.

Tadam somehow managed to contact his family members on Thursday and told them about his abduction. The family members then approached the police and rescued Tadam. A case was registered against 10 people upon a complaint received from Tadam.

According to complaint filed by Tadam, Congress candidate Gedam himself was involved in the act of abduction.

“I was beaten up by Gedam. He also hurled abuses at me in order to threaten me to withdraw from the fray,” Tadam has said.

Taking cognizance of Tadma’s complaint police filed a complaint against 10 people including Anand Gedam, his son Lawrence and associates Pankaj Tulavi and Jeevan Naat. They have been charged with abduction (IPC 365), wrongful restraint (341), robbery (392), unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147) etc. This is first such case in the political history of Gadchiroli district.

According to sources, Tadam is a former associate of Congress candidate Gedam and had also been a deputy chairperson of the Armori Panchayat Samiti.

He had dissociated himself from Gedam after some personal disputes and filed nomination as an independent candidate against Gedam.

Sensing his candidature might be troublesome, Gedam tried to persuade Tadam to withdraw his nomination. However, Tadam didn’t budge which angered Gedam.

Though a case has been registered no one has been arrested as yet, police have said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Gedam Gadchiroli district Armori assembly Baggujji Tadam
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp