Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh building temple for PM Modi

Published: 11th October 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 10:54 AM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A group of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district are building a temple dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ruby Ghazni, who is leading the group, said that the Prime Minister had done a lot for Muslim women in particular and deserved to be deified.

"He has brought a sea change in our lives by banning triple talaq. He has also given us gas connections and free houses. What more does one want?" she asked.

The women said that Modi was being felicitated across the globe and should also be honoured in his own land.

The group on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the District Magistrate, informing her about the temple.

The women are financing the building construction from their own savings.

"We want to send out a clear message that Muslim women are fully supportive of the Prime Minister and his policies and there is no reason for anyone to brand him as anti-Muslim," said Ghazni.

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Modi temple
