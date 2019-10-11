Home Nation

Pithoragarh-Hindon flight operations launched, will be available six days a week

The flight service will be available six days a week except on Thursday.

Air connectivity will make it easier for tourists to visit Pithoragarh and neighbouring destinations worth visiting.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD/DEHRADUN: Flight operations on the Pithoragarh-Hindon route were formally launched on Friday by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at a brief ceremony held at the Hindon airport in the National Capital Region.

Expressing happiness over the launch of flight operations between the two places, Rawat said apart from Pithoragarh, it will also bring places like Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar of the state closer to New Delhi.

Travelling to New Delhi by road from these places used to take a lot of time. People can now benefit from flight services which are economical too apart from being time-saving, Rawat said.

A tulip garden is being developed in Pithoragarh which will attract a large number of tourists.

Union minister V K Singh, Nainital MP and Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt and Almora MP Ajay Tamta were also present at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the building of the civil terminal on March 8.

A Heritage Aviation aircraft with nine passengers on board took off from Naini-Saini airport in Pithoragarh to mark the start of flight operations between the hill town and the Hindon airport in the NCR.

It is being seen as a major boost to air connectivity between the border district and New Delhi.

The Heritage Aviation aircraft, which took off at 11.30, was scheduled to land at Hindon airport at 12.30 pm, an aviation firm official said in Pithoragarh.

The one coming from Hindon will take off every day at 1 pm and arrive at Naini Saini airport at 2 pm, Heritage Aviation Manager M S Dhami said.

The fare from Pithoragarh to Hindon per passenger is Rs 2,470 while the return flight will cost Rs 2,270, he said.

It takes nearly 18 hours by road to reach NCR from Pithoragarh.

It will enhance tourism in Uttarakhand as Pithoragarh district is located at the international border and Nepal is adjoining to it, Rawat said.

On Thursday, the additional director general (ADGP) of police Meerut zone had also visited the civil terminal and accessed the security situation.

He told the media that Sahibabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mishra was deputed as the chief security officer of the civil airport.

An inspector, 15 sub inspectors, six head constables, 30 constables, a lady sub-inspector and woman constables have been pressed into service to provide security.

