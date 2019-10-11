Rajasthan seeks central assistance to extend mid-day meal scheme to class 9-12

Home Nation

State education minister Govind Singh Dotasara at a function to mark the 'International Day of the Girl Child 2019' said nutrition and quality education were equally necessary for girls.

Published: 11th October 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan government is keen to provide mid-day meals to girl student from classes 9 to 12 and has requested the Centre for assistance, state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Friday.

Speaking at a function to mark the 'International Day of the Girl Child 2019' at Shiksha Sankul here, the minister said nutrition and quality education were equally necessary for girls.

Under the mid-day meal scheme, every enrolled child, aged 6-14 years and studying in classes 1 to 8, is provided hot cooked meals having certain notified nutritional standards.

"The state government is keen to provide mid-day meals to girl students from class 9 to 12 as well. We want to take action very soon and have requested the Centre for assistance," he said.

"The state government is promoting girls education and working for their overall development," he added.

He said special emphasis was being given to maintain the quality of mid-day meals for classes 1 to 8.

"Monitoring is being conducted at all the levels and we are ensuring that the students get fortified meals.

A separate arrangement for the training of cooks and helpers has also been made," he added.

On the occasion, the minister was given a demonstration of the self-defence training being imparted to girl students in the presence of senior officials of the department.

