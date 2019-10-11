Home Nation

Rajnath Singh says his visit to France 'extremely productive'

During his three day-visit to France, Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron and also held talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly on ways to bolster the defence ties.

Published: 11th October 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh, center in a military outfit, poses in front of a Rafale jet fighter during an handover ceremony at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Tuesday, October 8.

Rajnath Singh, center in a military outfit, poses in front of a Rafale jet fighter during an handover ceremony at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Tuesday, October 8. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has termed his visit to France "extremely productive" as it saw handing over of the first Rafale fighter jet to the Indian Air Force.

During his three day-visit to France, Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron and also held talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly on ways to bolster the defence ties.

ALSO READ | 'Don't terrorise us on tax': Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh

"Thank you France! Merci! This visit has been extremely productive.

The outcomes of this visit will further strengthen the defence cooperation between India and France.

My gratitude to President @EmmanuelMacron, Minister @florence_parly & the Govt of France for their hospitality," Singh tweeted on Thursday.

The defence minister had performed a 'Shastra Puja' on the new aircraft on Vijayadashmi on Tuesday as he emblazoned it with an 'Om' tilak and laid flowers and a coconut, just before he was to take off in it for a sortie in the newly-acquired two-seater jet.

READ| With Rajnath onboard, first Rafale jet for IAF shows off skills in France

He also addressed CEOs of leading French defence industries and called on them to collaborate in modernising India's shipyards and defence platforms through the infusion of technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh France visit Rafale fighter jet
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp