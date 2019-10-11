Home Nation

Seven killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on road in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

According to initial reports, the victims belonged to Hathras and were returning from Naraura Ghat after taking a dip in the Ganga river.

Published: 11th October 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BULANDSHAHR: Seven of a family, including three children, were killed in the early hours of Friday in Bulandshahr district when a bus rammed into a group of pilgrims who were on their way back from the Vaishno Devi shrine and were sleeping on the roadside, police said.

They said the driver of the bus was on the run.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the victims, who were residents of Chandpa in Hathras district, had gone on a pilgrimage to the shrine along with some relatives and other villagers.

While returning, they got off from the bus in Narora in Bulandshahr and slept on the road along Gandhi Ganga Ghat.

At around 4 am, another bus that was also carrying pilgrims crushed the victims to death, the official said.

Narora is at a distance of over 770 km from Katra where the Vaishno Devi shrine is located.

After receiving information about the incident, Dibai Circle Officer Vikram Singh and Dibai Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Kumar reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the locals gathered there and protested against the accident.

Police talked to the people and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

He said those responsible should be punished strictly.

The deceased were identified as Phoolwati (65), Mala Devi (32), Sheela Devi (35), Yogita (5), Kalpana (4), Renu (22) and Sanjana (4).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh UP bus accident Bulandshahr bus accident
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp