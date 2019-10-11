Home Nation

Shashi Tharoor declines to be member of parliamentary committee on External Affairs: Sources

Tharoor said his hands are full as he has a lot to do in the parliamentary standing committee on information technology which he is heading.

Published: 11th October 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has declined to be a member of the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs, sources said on Friday.

Tharoor had headed the panel in the previous Lok Sabha.

The former Union minister thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for appointing him as a member of the external affairs committee but said he does not want to be simply a member of the panel which he once headed, sources said.

Tharoor also said his hands are full as he has a lot to do in the parliamentary standing committee on information technology which he is heading.

Birla had nominated Tharoor as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs last month.

After he was not appointed the chairman of the panel, Tharoor had claimed that the government had decided to end the tradition of an Opposition member heading the committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor parliamentary committee External Affairs
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp