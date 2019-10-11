States will have to shell out more for Central Armed Police Forces deployments

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: States and Union Territories will now have to shell out more for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revising the policy on fixation of deployment charges for various duties, the states and UTs will have to pay around 10 per cent more each year till 2024 to secure the services of CAPFs, sources said.

The MHA, however, has made an exception for Northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Left-Wing Extremism-hit states — they will have to pay only 10 per cent of the total charges of CAPF deployments.

The MHA has urged the states and UTs to “ensure necessary heads are opened in their budget, if not existing, to facilitate regular payment of deployment charges”.

The ministry has also asked to rationalise the deployment charges of CAPFs, which comprise of the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Assam Rifles, National Security Guard and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Apart from counter-insurgency operations in troubled areas and conflict zones, the states require paramilitary forces for various law and order duties, rescue and relief operations and security arrangements.