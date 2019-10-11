Home Nation

States will have to shell out more for Central Armed Police Forces deployments

However, the Centre has made an exception for Northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Left-Wing Extremism-hit states.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Central Armed Police Forces include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB. They are assigned a range of security tasks

The Central Armed Police Forces include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB. They are assigned a range of security tasks (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: States and Union Territories will now have to shell out more for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revising the policy on fixation of deployment charges for various duties, the states and UTs will have to pay around 10 per cent more each year till 2024 to secure the services of CAPFs, sources said.

The MHA, however, has made an exception for Northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Left-Wing Extremism-hit states — they will have to pay only 10 per cent of the total charges of CAPF deployments.

The MHA has urged the states and UTs to “ensure necessary heads are opened in their budget, if not existing, to facilitate regular payment of deployment charges”.

The ministry has also asked to rationalise the deployment charges of CAPFs, which comprise of the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Assam Rifles, National Security Guard and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Apart from counter-insurgency operations in troubled areas and conflict zones, the states require paramilitary forces for various law and order duties, rescue and relief operations and security arrangements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Armed Police Forces CAPF deployment CAPF states expenditure
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp