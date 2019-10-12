Census 2021: Training programme for enumerators to begin on Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The training programme for Census 2021 will begin Monday, home ministry officials said, adding that the Centre was ready with a blueprint to carry out the gigantic exercise.

This was decided at the all-India conference of state coordinators and directors of Census Operations and updation of National Population Register (NPR), held in the last two days. Officials said the possibility of eliminating doubts in carrying out Census 2021 was discussed at length.

The Census 2021 will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from the traditional pen and paper. The exercise will have its reference date as March 1, 2021, but for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it will be October 1, 2020.

Officials were also explained the logistics involved and how the dissemination of information will be done to raise awareness on Census, a home ministry statement said.

Along with different aspects of the Census, a discussion was held on updation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the country. As the digital methodology to be used in the Census, presentations were made on Mobile App for Census — house listing, NPR data collection and popular enumeration — besides Census management and monitoring portal.

The aim of the event was to interact with attending officers to help them understand the preparation for Census 2021, eliminate any doubts regarding the same and have an interactive session on suggestions for improvement.

The role of different states for Census 2021 and the support provided to the states by the Centre were also discussed.

Training of national trainers is to start from October 14 and senior state officials have been informed about the schedule the training.