ED arrests two of Dawood Ibrahim's men in connection with money-laundering probe

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Two persons linked to fugitive Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, officials said here on Saturday.



The people have been arrested in connection with a money-laundering probe against late Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013, the right-hand man of Dawood.

The two have been identified as Haroun Aleem Yusuf and Ranjeet Singh Bindra, who allegedly helped Mirchi in changing ownership of certain properties in Mumbai.



Yusuf and Bindra have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation, officials said.



The probe pertains to Mirchi purchasing three properties belonging to Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust in September 1986 for an amount of Rs 6.5 lakh through his company Rockside Enterprise, agency sources said.



These properties — Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion — measuring 1,537 sq metre are located in Worli area of Mumbai. The agency, that has been tracing the money trail, has said that Yusuf played “very crucial role” in the illegal dealings of Mirchi.



According to the agency officials, Bindra negotiated with Mirchi on behalf of Sunblink Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. and finalized the property deal and got brokerage of Rs 30 crore.