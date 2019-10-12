Home Nation

Government committed to reduce RTI use, putting maximum information on public domain: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that the RTI Act has helped to bridge the gap between the people and the administration in the last 14 years. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab/@HMOIndia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Centre is committed to reducing to a "minimum," the number of applications filed under the Right to Information as it is working towards putting maximum information on the public domain so that people do not feel the need to seek information through RTIs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Shah said this during his address to the inaugural session of 14th annual convention of Central Information Commission (CIC).

"All the countries have stopped after creating an RTI Act. They feel that they have done their responsibility but the Indian government doesn't think so. Prime Minister Narendra Modi government wants to give such an administration that applications made under RTI should be reduced to a minimum. Nobody should be required to file the RTI application," said Shah.

"The success of government does not lie in how many applications were filed under RTI but rather in giving such a system that the number of applications under RTI should be minimal despite channels being open to doing so," said Home Minister.

"The government should itself give all the information to the public so that people do not feel the need to file RTI application," he said.

He said that till 2005 when the RTI Act came into being, attempts were made to "widen the rift" between people and the administration.

"Before Independence and even after that till 2005 when the RTI Act came into being, attempts were made to widen the rift between the administration and people. But in the last 14 years, a lot of work has been done to fill the gap that has been created," said Shah emphasizing that RTI Act is essential in ensuring "accountability" and "transparency" in the system.

