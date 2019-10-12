Jharkhand HC grants bail to Ranjeet Kohli in Tara Shahdeo ‘love jihad’ case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major relief to Ranjeet Singh Kohli alias Raquibul Hassan, main accused in high profile love-jihad case related to ace shooter Tara Shahdeo, was finally granted bail by Jharkhand HC on Saturday.

Shahdeo had alleged that Kohli married her in July 2014, keeping in dark about his religion and started torturing her to get converted into Islam.

According to Kohli’s advocate, acting Chief Justice HC Mishra granted bail to Kohli with a set of conditions: to deposit his passport, not to influence witnesses and appear on each and every date of hearing in the trial court. If any of the aforementioned conditions are violated, then CBI is at liberty to move the court seeking cancellation of bail, he said.

Kohli will also have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 at the CBI Court in Ranchi. The allegations had caused a stir with the Union Home Ministry seeking a report on the purported case of ‘love jihad'. Kohli was jailed in 2014, immediately after the FIR was lodged against him and others at Hindpiri Police Station in Ranchi.

Notably, Shahdeo was granted a divorce by a family court in Ranchi in June last year on the ground of cruelty.