Home Nation

Jharkhand HC grants bail to Ranjeet Kohli in Tara Shahdeo ‘love jihad’ case

Ace shooter Tara Shahdeo had alleged that Kohli married her in July 2014, keeping in dark about his religion and started torturing her to get converted into Islam. 

Published: 12th October 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

tara_shahdeo

National-level air rifle shooter Tara Shahdeo (Photo | File, PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major relief to Ranjeet Singh Kohli alias Raquibul Hassan, main accused in high profile love-jihad case related to ace shooter Tara Shahdeo, was finally granted bail by Jharkhand HC on Saturday.

Shahdeo had alleged that Kohli married her in July 2014, keeping in dark about his religion and started torturing her to get converted into Islam. 

According to Kohli’s advocate, acting Chief Justice HC Mishra granted bail to Kohli with a set of conditions: to deposit his passport, not to influence witnesses and appear on each and every date of hearing in the trial court. If any of the aforementioned conditions are violated, then CBI is at liberty to move the court seeking cancellation of bail, he said.

Kohli will also have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 at the CBI Court in Ranchi. The allegations had caused a stir with the Union Home Ministry seeking a report on the purported case of ‘love jihad'. Kohli was jailed in 2014, immediately after the FIR was lodged against him and others at Hindpiri Police Station in Ranchi.

Notably, Shahdeo was granted a divorce by a family court in Ranchi in June last year on the ground of cruelty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tara Shahdeo Jharkhand HC Raquibul Hassan Ranjeet Singh Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
IN DETAIL | The chilling drama that unfolded at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp