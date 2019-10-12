Home Nation

Modi Government flip-flop on training leaves Elementary Education teachers in lurch

At the secondary level, of 2 million teachers, around 14%  were not professionally qualified, as per HRD ministry data.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

The annual prize, which will be announced in March 2020, is open to currently working teachers who teach children that are in compulsory schooling, or are between the ages of five and eighteen.

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A U-turn by the National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE), after first agreeing to recognise the 18-month Diploma in Elementary Education, meant to provide in-service training to untrained teachers in schools, has now left lakhs of teachers in the lurch.

The NCTE, under the school education department of the HRD Ministry had said three years ago that it will recognise 18-month long D.El.Ed offered by the National Institute of Open School (NIOS).

The Council had said that the working teachers who complete the course will be at par with BEd teachers as their on-job experience will be counted as a six-month internship.

But when the Bihar government, after receiving tens of thousands of applications for teaching jobs from candidates who had done D.El.Ed, recently sought clarification from the Council, it replied that the programme is not recognised and hence the candidates should not be employed.

This has left nearly 13 lakh teachers — 2.5 lakh in Bihar — in limbo as per data shared by the NIOS.

“We do not know what to do now — whether to pursue BEd afresh or fight for our right,” a primary teacher in Bihar said.

Section 23 of the RTE Act mandates that all government school teachers should possess minimum qualifications laid down by NCTE.

Under guidelines released in November 2010, those not qualified were given time until March 31, 2015, to complete their training.

Yet, in 2015-16, of the 6.6 million teachers employed at the elementary level in the country, 1.1 million were untrained.

At the secondary level, of 2 million teachers, around 14%  were not professionally qualified, as per HRD ministry data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diploma in Elementary Education NCTE National Institute of Open School
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
IN DETAIL | The chilling drama that unfolded at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp