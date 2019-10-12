Municipal official held for raping former employee on false marriage pretext in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIGARH: A 24-year-old former employee of Kharsia municipal council in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh has accused an official of raping her under the pretext of marriage, following which he was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The 25-year-old accused, a Revenue Inspector, allegedly established physical relationship with the woman since she was working as a contractual employee in the municipal council, around six months ago, on the promise of marriage, he said quoting the complaint.

The woman approached the police on Friday after the official allegedly forced himself on her at his official residence in Kharsia on October 10 and refused to marry her, the police official said.

A case has been registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.