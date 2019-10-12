PM Modi goes plogging at Kovalam beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The beach at Kovalam had a new visitor on Saturday and he was seen clearing up plastic and garbage.

Picking up plastic and garbage piled up on the beach, he neatly tucked them into a sack.

The visitor was none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the prime driver behind the Swachch India campaign in the country.

The Prime Minister, who is in the city hosting the Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second day of the India-China informal Summit, took an early stroll at the beach near Fisherman’s Cove, where he is camping.

After finishing his early morning exercise, the Prime Minister was seen plogging at the beach which lasted for 30 minutes.

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.



Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.



Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!



Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

The Prime Minister later tweeted on his handle.

"Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a two-and-a-half-hour "pleasant conversation" over dinner on Friday, resolving to further energise bilateral development partnership and insulating the overall ties from differences over contentious issues.