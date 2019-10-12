Rajasthan milk seller wins moustaches competition, says buffalo milk foam key to his success

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amar Singh, a milk seller in the village of Thamkheda of Baran District of Rajasthan stunned everyone with his amazing moustache and won the title of the first winner of the National Dussehra Fair in the moustache competition.

This competition was organized on Friday evening to commemorate the Dussehra Fair 2019 organized by the Kota Municipal Corporation.

10 contestants participated in the competition. Participants from Delhi also took part to try their luck and everyone displayed the length and quality of their moustache on stage. Various new styles of moustaches wowed the audience.

According to the fair officer, Kirti Rathore, the winners were selected after taking into account the maintenance, length and texture of the moustaches. In the competition, Dhanraj Prajapati of Santoshi Nagar came in second place and Nandkishore Khatana resident of Rangbadi and Dharmaraj, resident of Delhi were declared joint third.

Amar Singh, who is the first winner in the moustache competition, said that he applies coconut oil on his moustache daily. Also, while caring for the moustache every day, he applies buffalo milk foam along with applying black soil on it.